Man Kills Wife, Cuts Off Her Private Parts Over Suspected Infidelity

The police authority in Malawi has apprehended a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her of cheating on him.

The suspect, Mkwate Chimbizi, reportedly murdered his wife in the Ngabu area of Chikwawa, Malawi.

A statement credited to the South East Police Region spokesperson, Edward Kabango, allege that Chimbizi severed his wife’s breasts and private parts before beheading her.

The police officer’s statement made available in the public domain on Friday, June 9, 2023, said that Chimbizi suspected that his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, was having an extramarital affair.

Kabango said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, June 8, and led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head, which had been found in a decomposed state.

The police spokesperson further alleged that Chimbizi threw his wife’s genitalia and breasts in a pit latrine. According to him, the couple had a heated argument which escalated into a fight.

The suspect then allegedly hit Luwiza on the head with a stone, killing her instantly. He then took a panga and cut off her head, breast and private parts.

Kabango said the incident occurred June 3, 2023, adding that a search for the victim’s body is underway.

Meanwhile, in a chilling discovery, Charles, a police inspector and orderly to former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, was found dead in a bush in the Oguta Local Government Area.

Charles had been missing for several weeks after he and a driver were kidnapped in the Ohaji/Egbema region of the state.

The police operatives and the driver were intercepted by unknown assailants while driving in two separate vehicles.

The driver’s lifeless body was found shortly after the incident, while the search for Charles continued. Tragically, Charles’ decomposed body was later found in a secluded bush.

Colleagues of Charles expressed their deep sorrow over the cruel killing of the inspector, who hailed from the Mbaise area of the state.

One source that spoke with Punch lamented, “Charles’ body was found in a bush in the Oguta area. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut on the neck. This is so disgusting.”

The police spokesperson for the state, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident and stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had commissioned a team to investigate and bring the killers to justice.

Okoye assured that the perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.