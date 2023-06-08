‘Only A B*stard Would Come Up With Such Stupid Law’ – Lagos LP Chieftain Slams Obasa

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has lambasted the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over a proposed new property law.

Naija News reported that Obasa, on Tuesday, disclosed that the state would pass new laws for the protection of its indigenes.

Obasa, who was elected speaker of the Lagos Assembly for the third consecutive term, said as part of its legislative agenda, there would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and reversal of all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.

Obasa, who hinted at some of the controversies in the build-up to the 2023 elections, including the argument that non-indigenes wanted to take over the state, declared that Lagos is a Yoruba land.

Reacting via his Twitter page, the former governorship candidate in Lagos State averred that only a wandering bastard will come up with such a law, which he described as ‘stupid and insane’

According to him, Obasa and his cohorts dispose of the Lagos indigenes’ lands and right to rule themselves and turn around with claims that they are protecting them.

He tweeted, “Only an ọmọ-àlè, àtọ̀nhúnrìnwá, ojúòrọ́lárí would come up with such a stupid and insane law. Many current members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, including the gbéwiri speaker, are in the aforesaid category.

“They dispossess the Indigenes of their lands and the right to rule themselves, then turn around to claim that they’re fighting for the same Indigenes. Ọkàn gbogbo yín ò mà dẹ̀ ní balẹ̀”