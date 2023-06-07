Knocks As 63-Year-Old Veteran Actor Strips On Social Media (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor cum creator creator, Harry B Anyanwu has come under criticism after striping on social media to showcase his dancing skills.

The veteran, who is best known to portray efficiently the role of decorated chiefs in movies, in a video that has gone viral, was seen shirtless, dancing energetically in a hotel room.

Harry, in the video, donned a pair of ripped jeans and flashy chains whilst dancing energetically to the popular song ‘Ojapiano’ by KCee.

The video which captured the attention of fans seems not to sit well with many of them, as they slammed the veteran actor for engaging in frivolities at his ‘old’ age.

Watch below and reactions below;

Okpashii wrote: ‘Normally no be all old man get sense to use his old age impact the next generation.’

Larry white: ‘Snr man go rest u no be small pikin again’

Java grams wrote: ‘Amature singer till date. No genre. Please concentrate on playing for masquerades.’

Emeka Peter- ‘he looks silly’

Sholabass wrote: ‘Am trying to read the comment of your colleagues, but seems they are not proud of you that’s why they are not commenting.’

Shola wrote: ‘No this has to stop pls.’

Georgelami wrote: ‘There’s an age for rest, nwoke zurukwanuike biko.’