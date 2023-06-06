Sophia Momodu Replies Fan Who Asked If Davido Is A Responsible Father

Instagram influencer, Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido, has responded to an inquisitive fan who demanded to know if the singer is a deadbeat father.

Naija News reports that this comes after Sophia expressed her intention to change her daughter’s last name from Adeleke to Momodu.

Giving reasons for her decision, Davido’s babymama said she plays the role of both a father and mother in her daughter’s life.

However, a fan who seemed surprised about her decision said she thought Davido was a responsible father.

She wrote: “Thought her dad was a responsible dad what happened?”

While responding to the comment, Sophia Momodu avoided giving a direct answer and urge the fan to ask Davido.

She replied, “This question is not for me. Ask him”

Recall that some weeks back Momodu had earlier claimed that some men are financial bullies to their babymamas.

She explained that the issue with the financial abuse has been going on for about a year.

The post seemed to have been pointing fingers at Davido for not manning up to his responsibility as a father.

Davido had also shared a cryptic post about not having time for trouble after Momodu’s outburst.

In what seemed to be an infuriated reply, Momodu asked him to be careful as she would set everything on fire.