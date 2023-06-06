Sophia Momodu Announces Intention To Yank ‘Adeleke’ Off Imade’s Surname, Gives Reason

Sophia Momodu, Babymama of Afrobeat star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has caused a stir online after revealing that she plans to change her daughter, Imade’s surname.

Naija News recalls that some weeks back Momodu had earlier claimed that some men are financial bullies to their babymamas.

She explained that the issue with the financial abuse has been going on for about a year.

The post seemed to have been pointing fingers at her ex, Davido for not manning up to his responsibility as a father.

Davido had also shared a cryptic post about not having time for troubles after Momodu’s outburst.

In what seems to be an infuriated reply, Momodu asked him to be careful as she would set everything on fire.

In a fresh Snapchat post, Momodu has disclosed that she can’t wait to change her daughter’s last name from Adeleke to hers, Momodu.

The enterpreneur insisted that it is only right to do this considering that she now plays a mother and father role to Imade.

The mother of one wrote; “Can’t wait to change her last name… I still think Momodu is 👌 as I’m Mom and Dad”.