Prince Harry In Court To Give Evidence In Hacking Trial

Prince Harry has made his way to the High Court in central London to testify in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, marking the first instance of a senior Royal Family member being cross-examined in court in modern history, according to the BBC.

Prince Harry, along with three others, has accused Mirror Group Newspapers of illicitly obtaining information about them to create news stories.

They believe that journalists from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and The People took advantage of a security loophole to access their voicemails and listen to messages left by loved ones.

Though Mirror Group Newspapers has previously confessed to instances of phone hacking, they have denied any wrongdoing in these specific cases.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent – if Prince Harry and the co-plaintiffs prevail, the verdict will influence the amount of damages Mirror Group Newspapers might have to pay in other similar cases involving different celebrities.