Popular Gospel Singers Go Spiritual On Wedding Day

Gospel singers, Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye, on Saturday, sparked reactions following their quest to worship God on their wedding ceremony.

The singers, in the video that surfaced social media, went into a trance as they both praised God whilst the guests watched in amazement.

The couple who donned bright outfits during their wedding reception introduced a worship session, as they sang with tears, praising God.

The viral video caused a stir amongst Nigerians on social media, with some faulting the couple for being extreme, while others applauded them.

Watch video below;

Reacting to the video, Joan Odenu wrote, “Totally love it. Christian the foundation of your home and loving each other will definitely make the marriage a blissful one. Congrats to them.”

Patricia Ibee wrote, “Really beautiful and I love it.”

Omo Dhee wrote, “Built on the solid rock

Leaddy skincare wrote, “You shouldn’t expect less. May their marriage wine never turn sour and may the sweet times overshadow the bad times in Jesus’ name.”

O Happiness Igbinosa wrote, “Spirit filmed couples. God is already in this marriage sitting comfortably the devil cannot even dare to come close. Bless you.”

Godsend Osass wrote, “I love God and I’m a Christian with passion, but this on my wedding day. Omor I no do I. I don’t even mind having a worship session for me and guys a night before the wedding or 2 days before. But on the D-Day! Ha I no do Abeg.”

MC Chinx wrote, “I’d be pissed if I’m here for fun and mfs start doing this God is Great anyways.”