Oladiji Elected Ondo Assembly Speaker

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have elected the lawmaker representing Ondo East Constituency, Hon Olamide Oladiji as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

Oladiji was elected as the new Speaker after a proclamation letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was read by the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola.

Jaiyeola, who read the Governor’s letter proclaiming the 10th Assembly to hold its first session, said it was in line with Subsection 3 of Section 105 of the Nigeria Constitution.

The lawmakers also elected Hon Abayomi Akinruntan representing Ilaje 1, as the Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker said the 10th Assembly would not be accused of not doing its best to reposition the state. Olajidi also promised a smooth relationship between the legislature and the executive.

Ondo Speaker Denies Resigning Days To End Of Tenure

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, has disowned the purported letter claiming that he has resigned from office with immediate effect.

Naija News earlier reported that Oloyelogun resigned from his position in a letter signed and addressed to the Clerk of the House, dated June 1st, 2023.

But in a statement he personally signed, Oloyeloogun said he has not resigned as the Speaker of the House, stressing that the claims that he has resigned as speaker as false.

The embattled speaker, who is facing corruption charges in court, said the purported letter of his resignation in circulation was the “handiwork of the fifth columnists.”

Oloyelogun, therefore, urged the security agencies to investigate the purveyors of the letter.