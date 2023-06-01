Protesters Block Benin-Lagos Highway Over Increase In Fuel Price

Protesters on Thursday blocked some areas in Benin, the Edo State capital including the popular Benin-Lagos highway over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions, are demanding an urgent reversal of the fuel pump price as they argued that it is inflicting fresh pain on Nigerians amidst the current challenges in the country.

Naija News gathered the protesters are mainly members of the Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO) and their activities caused gridlock, forcing commuters to trek to their destinations.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards showed “Nigerians can’t buy petrol at N520”; “We can’t buy petrol at N520 but N210”; “Petrol must be N210 till July end.”

Addressing newsmen on the protest, former coordinator general, EDOCSO, Omobude Agho, said they embarked on it to get the attention of President Bola Tinubu so that he could look into the fuel pump price.

He added that if by Friday the government fails to address the situation, the protest will spread to other areas

“We are protesting because of the increase in fuel price which started yesterday, marketers moved the price from N210 to over N500.

“We were shocked to see that even the NNPC Limited fixed over N500 as the pump price. So, we feel this is a plan to kill Nigerians or send us to our graves.

“The strategy is called local protest, we are localizing the protest. It is currently ongoing in places such as Uselu shell, Ologbo, Siluko and Agbor park,” he said.