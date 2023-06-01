Ebonyi State Governor Causes Stir With Official Portrait

The official portrait of the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru has caused a stir on social media .

Naija News reports that the governor had unveiled his official portrait after his inauguration, which held on May, 29th 2023.

Following the unveiling of the official portrait, Nigerians on social media find interesting the facial demeanor of the governor when posing for the photo to be taken.

See photo and reaction below;

How Nigerians Reacted

iamharrysong wrote: ”Why him do him face like this ?”

teeto__olayeni wrote: ‘His Vexcellency’

hey_orma wrote: Normally Ebonyi no dey smell Abi na the photographer mess???

ifeshyne wrote: “It’s a reflection of the state of the state and country at large, e reach to vex.”

zikkhaleesi wrote: “Na so typical ebonyi man face dey dey normally. Who stone me o”

dareynow wrote: “Someone ain’t happy.”

nykylicious_nyky wrote: “Kai see my governor”

mz_barbss wrote: “What is smelling? Who farted ?”

kinghashthattag wrote: “Your Vexcellency, the Vexcecutive Governor of VexBonyi State!”

nunu_omeze wrote: “His Vexelency!”