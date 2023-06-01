70-Year-Old Bags First Class From UNIJOS

A former coach of Nigeria under 20 team, Ben Duamlong has graduated with a first-class from the University of Jos.

The 70-year-old assistant coach for the Super Eagles during Korea /Japan 2022 World Cup was among the 20,532 students that graduated from the university in 2023.

He enrolled in the degree program out of his passion for education after his retirement as a football coach.

Duamlong, who studied painting at the University, made the list of 112 students who bagged first class.

Speaking to Daily Trust he said; “What prompted me to go back to the university at this age is because of my passion for art. All my life, I have always drawn but never painted. I like painting. I can draw but I can’t paint. So, after retiring in 2014, as a footballer, I stayed home doing nothing. That is why I decided to go back to school.”