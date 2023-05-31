Nigerian Skitmaker Narrowly Escapes Death In Lagos

Nigerian skitmaker, Eze Sunday Odinaka, popularly known as Mama Uka, has narrowly escaped death at his home in Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post via his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The video of the incident shared online showed that the Plaster of Paris (PoP) ceiling of his house collapsed on him.

Mama Uka was surrounded by people who helped to rescue him from the wreckage with one of them saying the incident happened while he was lying on his bed.

The comedian also sustained injuries as blood stains were seen around his head and couldn’t stand before he was carried away from the scene of the incident.

Portable Distributes Food Stuffs To Children

In other news, controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has again extended generosity after taking some food items to share with children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a video that surfaced, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner and his team stormed the streets with his latest luxury car to give out the bags of food items to children.

The excited kids could be seen standing in queues to collect their bags of food from the singer’s car.

The singer’s car boot was soon emptied out after the kids were done collecting their package, prompting Portable to drive off with his team.