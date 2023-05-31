Portable Hits Street With G-Wagon, Distributes Food Stuffs To Children

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has again extended generosity after taking some food items to share to children from disadvantaged background.

In a video that surfaced, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner and his team stormed the streets with his latest luxury car to give out the bags of food items to children.

The excited kids could be seen standing in queues to collect their bags of food from the singer’s car.

The singer’s car boot was soon emptied out after the kids were done collecting their package, prompting Portable to drive off with his team.

Sharing a video of the kind gesture, popular Twitter influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke commended the controversial singer for giving back to street.

He wrote: “Portable dey use Gwagon distribute indomie and Spagetti. This guy is so different. The way he gives back to the street, you have to love him.”

Earlier this year, the singer was seen with his team giving alms to people on the streets in his community.

Naija News understands that the singer is known to endear himself to the streets with his act of giving to the less privileged ones.