‘The Hate Towards Igbos In Nigeria Is Unfair’ – BBNaija’s Pere Blows Hot

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Pere Egbi, has expressed displeasure over the treatment being melted at the Igbos in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Pere in a post via Twitter on Tuesday said the hatred against the Southeast is real and unfair.

The reality TV star said he would have physically abused someone who told him that an Igbo man can never rule Nigeria.

Pere added that the country is faced with a serious problem and needs to be honest about it.

He tweeted: “The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them. Someone who is in politics once told me that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”. If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am.

“Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.”

Elon Musk Has Ruined Purpose Of Having Verification Badge

Meanwhile, Pere Egbi, has lashed out at Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, following the latest development on the verification badge.

Naija News recalls that Elon Musk on Thursday, April 20, 2023, removed all verification badges of celebrities and politicians who are yet to pay the $8 subscription fee.

Pere in a series of tweets stated he will never pay for the verification badge as Musk has ruined the purpose of having it.