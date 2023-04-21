‘Elon Musk Has Ruined Purpose Of Having Verification Badge’ – BBNaija’s Pere Blows Hot

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Pere Egbi, has lashed out at Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, following the latest development on the verification badge.

Naija News reports that Elon Musk on Thursday, April 20, 2023, removed all verification badges of celebrities and politicians who are yet to pay the $8 subscription fee.

Pere in a series of tweets stated he will never pay for the verification badge as Musk has ruined the purpose of having it.

He wrote: “I will not pay a dime for your verification badge @elonmusk you ruined the purpose for having it. Werey somebody. All of us now dey the same level for twitter. Hehehehe. Nothing when we no go see for Elon musk internet. Someone educate me on this twitter blue nonsense, wtf is that?”

Pere Reveals The Last Thing He Will Do Before He Dies

Meanwhile, Pere has opened up on the last thing he would love to do before leaving the earth.

The reality star via his verified Twitter page on Thursday disclosed that he is nurturing plans to preach the gospel and venture into ministry.

According to him, his dream despite being a celebrity will be to climb up the pulpit and preach the gospel to millions of people, adding that the action will be the last thing he does.

“Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth,” he wrote.