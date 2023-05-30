Recruit Those With Proven Capacity Into Your Cabinet – Akeredolu Tells Tinubu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised President Bola Tinubu to bring on board only those with proven capacity with regard to expertise into his cabinet.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum, also tasked Tinubu on the need to focus on socio-economic programmes for the emancipation of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu gave the advice on Monday, in his congratulatory message titled, ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR: Stepping into History’.

He congratulated Tinubu for his resilience, equanimity, doggedness, and uncommon tenacity to achieve set objectives before his administration.

The governor also congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima for being a part of the team “who will steer the affairs of the country for the next four years”.

He said: “We must admonish ourselves on the need to remain focused on the socio-economic programmes for the emancipation of our people.

“This is not the time to gloat about the electoral victories recorded in the last general elections. It is definitely not a season for recriminations.

“The rhetoric, which conveys the divisive nuance of “we against them” ought to have ceased with the declaration of the winners by the electoral body, INEC.

“This is the moment when all the new leaders must cast aside all tendencies which promote and deepen cleavages of different hues. All hands must be deployed on deck.

“The task ahead is so enormous than to warrant attending to frivolities capable of distracting the new administration.”

Akeredolu said the first thing the new administration needs to urgently do is to assist in birthing a new constitutional order which takes into account, keenly, the principles of federalism.

The governor added that the President must ensure that all those who are bent on setting Nigerians on one another “are neutralised”.

He added: “The success recorded at fixing the basic defects in the 1999 constitution, as amended, will determine, largely, the pattern and the depth of the deliberative governance designed to achieve development.

“All existential issues will be addressed realistically. It is our duty to encourage the new government to tread this honourable path.

“The new thinking should anticipate active participation by the constituent units of the federation as coordinate partners in revenue generation and the security of lives and property of the citizenry.

“I have no doubt that the president is ready to deliver on this mandate of rectitude. His record of service in Lagos state leaves no room for any doubt concerning his capacity to turn things around positively.

“The federal government should expect robust engagements from the government and people of Ondo state who expressed confidence in the new leadership through the overwhelming support given the president at the last presidential election.

“I, on behalf of the government and the people of Ondo state, join other party leaders and members to congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the successful take-over of the mantle of leadership.”