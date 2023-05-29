Comedian AY Replies Those Asking Him To Reject Buhari’s National Honour

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has reacted after being criticized for accepting the conferment of National Honour by the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that AY alongside other Nigerian entertainers were conferred with the National Honour, barely 24 hours before Buhari handed over Nigerian leadership to Tinubu.

In a post via Twitter, the comedian said those asking him to reject the award are missing a vital point because the country is bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it.

According to him, the national conferment is one of the highest recognition that anyone can get for contributing to nation-building.

The actor added that his allegiance is to the country and excited to be rewarded for his contribution to the country.

He wrote: “Barely a week ago i was awarded The Most Outstanding Comedy Personality of A Decade. Yesterday, I woke up to a message from my manager, informing me about being listed amongst notable Nigerians to receive a national honour.

“Just when I was taking it to be another award to join the ones on my shelf, I was told that National Honours are the highest honours or awards that a citizen can receive from his or her country for their contribution to national development.

“Those of you shaming or asking me to reject ‘A National Honour’ are clearly missing a vital point. Our country is bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it. A national honour is the highest recognition anyone can get for his or her contributions to nation building.

“So my allegiance is to a country where i have contributed my own quota, and i am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation”