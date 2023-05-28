Davido, Tiwa Savage, Osimehn, Others To Receive National Honours

The Federal Government is set to award some Nigerian entertainment personalities with National Honours for their significant contributions to the country.

Naija News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari would confer the awards to the business mogul at an award ceremony scheduled to hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, made this known in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.

Some of the prominent singers and entertainment personalities who would receive national honours include Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen; David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido; Tiwatope Savage, also known as Tiwa Savage, Richard Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Makun; Kunle Afolayan; and Bayo Omoboriowo.

While Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Afolayan will be awarded the Officer of the Order of The Niger (OON), Osimehn, Makun and Omoboriowo will be conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

List Of Nigerian Business Moguls To Receive National Honours

Some Nigerian businessmen have been nominated by the Federal Government to receive National Honours for their significant contributions to the country.

Some of the prominent business moguls who would receive national honours include the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Nigerian billionaire, Terry Waya; Economist and member of the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC), Wale Edun; co-founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and the Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited, Awele Elumelu; and President of Transcorp Group, Owen Omogiafo.

Others are the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of De Chico Investments Limited, Chief Benson Madubuko; President and CEO of Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Umeofia; Dr Teslim Adekunle Sanusi, and Chairman of BISWAL Limited, Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, among others.