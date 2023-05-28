List Of Nigerian Business Moguls To Receive National Honours

Some Nigerian businessmen have been nominated by the Federal Government to receive National Honours for their significant contributions to the country.

Naija News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari would confer the awards to the business mogul at an award ceremony in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, made this known in a statement released over the weekend.

Some of the prominent business moguls who would receive national honours include the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Nigerian billionaire, Terry Waya; Economist and member of the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC), Wale Edun; co-founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and the Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited, Awele Elumelu; and President of Transcorp Group, Owen Omogiafo.

Others are the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of De Chico Investments Limited, Chief Benson Madubuko; President and CEO of Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Umeofia; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Chairman of BISWAL Limited, Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, and Dr. Teslim Adekunle Sanusi, among others.