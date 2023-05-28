Buhari Confers National Honour On CBN Gov, Emefiele, Others (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari honoured several individuals with national honours, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country.

Among the recipients was a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, who was conferred with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

In addition to Anyaoku, other notable figures were recognized for their outstanding service.

A former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, Mamman Daura, and the Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele were among those bestowed with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, was also honoured with the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

The national honour was bestowed upon Oba Adekunle in recognition of his unwavering support for the military and his consistent efforts to encourage Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army.

As a traditional ruler in Osun State for the past decade, Oba Adekunle has played an integral role in fostering unity and providing guidance to his community.

The Olowu in council expressed their gratitude to President Buhari for recognizing their traditional ruler with such a significant national honour.

They believe that history will remember President Buhari, an army general turned democrat, for bestowing this prestigious recognition.