Tinubu’s Daughter Reveals Her Father Most Reliable Ally Ahead Of His Inauguration

The daughter of the President-elect Bola Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has described President Muhammadu Buhari as her father’s “reliable ally”.

Naija News reports that Buhari on Friday led Tinubu on a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Following their observance of the Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, they proceeded to the Press Gallery.

As they exited the Aso Chambers’ waiting room, President Buhari introduced the area to Tinubu, noting, “This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press.”

In reaction to the development, Tinubu-Ojo tweeted: “A very reliable ally, President @MBuhari took my Dad @officialABAT round the villa, as part of the handing over essentials that should be observed before He officially takes over. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Tinubu-Ojo was also present at the conferment of the honur of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on her father on Thursday in Abuja.