Makinde Dissolves LAUTECH’s Teaching Hospital Board, Management

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has called for the immediate termination of the management and board of the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso.

This announcement was made by Segun Ogunwuyi, the Chairman of the Transition and Inauguration Committee, through a statement released on Friday.

All members of the dissolved management and board have been instructed to return any government property they currently hold to the committee.

Ogunwuyi relayed the Governor’s message, stating, “I have the directive of the state governor, Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the management and board of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, with effect from Friday, May 26, 2023.”

He added, “His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and wishes you success in your future endeavours.”