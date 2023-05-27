Buhari Attends Presidential Inauguration Lecture (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture held at the International Conference Center Abuja.

The President is expected to hand over to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, the 29th of May, 2023.

Buhari who took over from ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, served for eight years.

The presidential inauguration lecture was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

Cross section of Service Chiefs, President AFDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, Most Rev Dr Mathew Hassan Kukah, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, Head of Civil Service of the Federal Dr Mrs Folashe Yemi-esan, National Youth Leader Mr Dayo Israel, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and several others were in the meeting.

See the pictures below: