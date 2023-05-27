BREAKING: Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Is Dead

Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show star, Joseph Ada has reportedly died in America.

Joseph, who participated in the 1st edition of the BBNaija show in 2006, died on Wednesday in Delare, United States.

He was reportedly diagnosed with Pancreatitis, which led to his untimely demise.

The reality star had relocated to the United States after the show to pursue his career as a flight attendant.

Joseph Ada was in the house in 2006 with other housemates like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Maureen Osuji and Gideon Okeke, among others.

More details later…