CJN Swears In 39 More Judges For 2023 Election Petitions

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has sworn in 39 more judges to man the election petition tribunals currently sitting across the federation.

Naija News understands that the newly appointed election petition tribunal judges were administered the oath of service in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Supreme Court, Ariwoola said the appointed judges were found worthy and deserving as additional members of tribunals that have been saddled with an “avalanche of petitions” trailing the 2023 general election.

The CJN admonished the appointees to live above board and to submit to the sanctity of the rule of law in the discharge of their judicial functions, stressing that the country needs peace “at this crucial phase”.

Again, he admonished them not to allow sentiment and public opinion to betray their sense of judgment.

The CJN said, “You have just taken an oath that has not only imposed a course of upright moral undertaking on you but equally looped you with destiny.

“This is an enormous national assignment that will literally put the contents of your conscience to the test.

“No amount of homily can convey the enormity of this task. But suffice it to say that you are already initiating an interaction with history. Whatever action or inaction you exhibit today will serve as your testament In the annals of the Nigerian judiciary.

“As judicial Officers, you may have, one way or the other, trodden this somewhat dreaded terrain, but you must, against all odds, rise above the murky waters of failure and infamy.

“The onus is on you to keep aloft the banner of honesty and integrity that the judiciary has painstakingly hoisted over the years. Your appointment to serve in these tribunals is well conceived, thus, you should do everything within your ability to justify this confidence.

“There is no doubt that you will be exposed to different forms of temptations and even blackmails but you should know that all are aimed at testing your strength of character, honesty and integrity.

“My candid advice is that, in whatever circumstance, you should always be mindful of this oath you have just taken because it now stands as an uncompromising witness between you and your creator.

“It behoves you to willingly submit yourselves to the sanctity of the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the discharge of your judicial functions. It is the general belief that elections held when the rule of law is too fragile, seldom lead to lasting democratic governance.

“You are enjoined to always strike a balance between justice and the rule of law as you embark on this critical national assignment.

“As you all know, the rule of law delayed is lasting peace denied because justice is a handmaiden of true peace.

“We need this in Nigeria more than ever before. The trumpet must first sound from the temple of justice; hence we put you forward as champions of this noble cause.”

He added that by virtue of the oath they have taken, the judges are now armed with the power to adjudicate on electoral disputes and take decisions in accordance with their convictions, which according to him must be deeply rooted in law and not sentiments or public opinion.

Ariwoola prayed for the Almighty God to grant the appointees the courage and wisdom to carry out their responsibility without faltering or failing.

Naija News recalls that the CJN had earlier sworn in 307 judicial officers to preside over petitions from the 2023 general election.

The addition of the 39 judges has increased the number of the various tribunal members currently hearing petitions that arose from the conduct of the 2023 general elections to 346.