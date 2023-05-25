10th NASS: Imo Govt Speaks On Uzodinma Backing Lawan, Working Against Akpabio

The Imo State government has denied reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma was part of the plan to back Senate President Ahmed Lawan to retain his seat in the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that a report emerged claiming Uzodinma, Sani Musa, and Ifeanyi Ubah are plotting to back Lawan for Senate Presidency against the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio.

But in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the Imo State government stated that Uzodinma has never contemplated working against the choice of APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

According to him, Uzodinma will stand firmly behind the choice of any person or persons chosen by the APC and the President-elect to lead the 10th Senate and will work assiduously for their emergence.

Emelumba insisted that Uzodimma’s reputation and integrity as a loyal party man had remained unassailable.

He, however, described the author of the story as a mischief-maker seeking to destroy the hard-earned reputation of the governor.

He said: “Those who know my governor can attest to the fact that he is principled and disciplined. He is also bold and courageous.

“He doesn’t speak from both sides of the mouth. He leaves you in no doubt where he stands. And for the issue at hand, he supports the position of APC all the way.

“When the party has decided on an issue, Uzodimma will go with the party. So those involved in this infantile speculation should desist forthwith.”