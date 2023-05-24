Just In: Music Legend, Tina Turner Is Dead

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist has said.

Turner had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” Turner’s publicist said. “Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

He continued saying, “She died peacefully at home: With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26 in 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA.

She found fame in the late 1960s as the singer of the band Ike & Turner Revue but later went on to find fame as a solo artist.

Her biggest hits include ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘Private Dancer’ and ‘The Best’.

She sold more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.

She sold out stadiums on tour around the world for over three decades as one of the hardest working women in show business.