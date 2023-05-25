‘My Crush Don Die’ – Charly Boy Cries Out

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has taken to social media to mourn late music legend, Tina Turner.

Naija News reported that the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland.

Turner had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” Turner’s publicist said. “Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.

“She died peacefully at home: With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Reacting to the demise, Charly Boy described Tina as his crush as he reminisced on her music career adding he loves her like the world does.

Sharing a series of her photos on Instagram, the ‘Nwata Miss’ crooner wrote:

“Oh God!! My crush don die, The Queen of Rock and Role.

“Turner’s career spanned five decades. After a farewell tour in 2000, she went back on the road in 2009 aged 69 to celebrate her 50th anniversary in music.

“RIP, the world loved you and so did I.”