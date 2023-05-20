TAMPAN Summon Nollywood Actor For Assaulting Female Colleague

The Theatre Arts And Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria has summoned actor Shoneye Olamilekan aka Papa show before its disciplinary committee for physically assaulting his colleague, Temidayo Morakinyo.

Recall, the actress took to social media to call out the actor for physically assaulting her on a movie set.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on Friday, Morakinyo narrated how the actor stormed her movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State, and beat her on Friday.

Sharing photos of her bloodied lips, the actress disclosed that the actor assaulted her after reporting his unruly behavior to her bosses on Thursday.

Reacting to the allegations, TAMPAN stated that Papa Show’s membership had been put on hold pending their investigation.

The statement made available on the group’s Instagram page on Saturday, partly read, “Most times, delicate matter like like this are usually handled within and will be reported to the public after all necessary due process according to our constitution.

“We have invited him to face the disciplinary committee, and his membership has been placed on hold. Once again, we express our utmost displeasure toward this event.

An official letter of summon has been sent to Shoneye Olamilekan and all necessary actions shall be taken accordingly.