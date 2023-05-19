Ten Important Things To Know About Oluwatoyin Madein, Nigeria’s First Female Accountant General Of The Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a circular on Friday 19 May 2023, in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The statement added that Madein was appointed to fill the position as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

According to the statement, the new appointee is to resume immediately.

Below are some important things to know about the new appointee who becomes Nigeria’s first female accountant-general of the federation.

1. Oluwatoyin Madein hails from Iperu Remo in Ikenne LGA of Ogun State.

2. She obtained Higher National Diploma (Accountancy) in 1988 at Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), Abeokuta.

3. She also bagged a Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s in business administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye. In 2019, Commonwealth University awarded her with Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

4. She is a professional Accountant, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

5. She bagged a doctoral degree in Management Finance in 2020 from the Walden University, Minnesota in the United States.

6. She began her career in the federal civil service as a middle level officer from Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and later joined the team of pioneering staff for both Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP).

7. Her experience in the Federal Civil Service spans over 30 years as an Accountant, Financial Manager and Internal Auditor.

8. She also served in various Ministries such as Ministry of Police Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Works and Housing and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Abuja.

9. Prior to joining the Federal Civil Service, Oluwatoyin had worked as an Executive Officer (Accounts) in Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Abeokuta.

10. Oluwatoyin Madein is happily married to Engr. Adeleke Olusina Madein and the marriage is blessed with four children.