Nollywood Celebrities Battle For Best Dressed At AMVCA Cultural Day (Check Out Latest Styles)

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) began on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with an ‘Opening Night and Cultural Day’ event.

Naija News reports that the cultural day formally kicks off the series of activities preceding the award night scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 20.

This year’s edition of the prestigious events in the entertainment industry will see the return of the popular ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ category and the introduction of two new categories, ‘Best Original Telenovela’ and ‘Best Unscripted Original’.

At the cultural day event, Nigerian celebrities brought their a-game in different cultural outfits while battling for the best dressed.

Big Brother Naija Stars like Venita, Emmanuel, Suruti, Boma, Liquorose, Saga Dideolu, Yemi Crex, and many other Nollywood stars also stormed the event.

AMVCA Award Is Not Mansion, It Doesn't Reduce My Value

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has said, he is unbothered about the exclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination.

Naija News reported that Kunle who played the lead actor role in Anikulapo did not make the list despite the movie bagging 16 nominations in the list released on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The movie which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

Kunle’s love interest in the movie Bimbo was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; while Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan made the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Sola Sobowale was also listed for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

Since the release of the nomination list, fans have been criticizing AMVCA organizers for what they described as a deliberate exclusion of the actor.