Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 19th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N749 on Thursday 18th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N740 Selling Rate N749

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Financial Services Industry led the market activity chart as stock investors lost N136bn at the end of trading last week on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Naija News reports that the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.48 per cent or 250.69 base points to close of trading at 52,214.62 last week Friday.

All other indices finished higher except for NGX Main Board, NGX 30, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Value, NGX Industrial Goods, and NGX Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 0.85 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.99 percent, 1.45 percent, 1.11 percent, 3.36 percent and 4.83 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

At the end of last week, the Year-To-Date returns rose to 1.88 percent from 1.78 percent recorded on Thursday.

In the last trading week, a total turnover of 3.602bn shares worth N36.451bn in 27,801 deals was traded by investors on the floor of the NGX against a total of 2.973bn shares valued at N22.828bn that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,765 deals.