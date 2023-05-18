Why Abubakar Audu’s Son Apologised To Peter Obi – Onifade

The son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, former governor of Kogi State, Mustapha Audu has issued an apology to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for making a false claim about having a telephone conversation with him.

The spokesman for the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade revealed this in a statement.

Reports had circulated claiming that Obi had called Audu and that during the conversation, Obi rudely hung up on him while Audu was asking questions.

However, Onifade clarified that no such call actually took place and that Audu’s son had spoken with an impostor.

According to Onifade, the issue was clarified in court on Wednesday when Audu met with Obi.

“For those who have been concerned about the false allegation that Peter Obi abruptly ended a phone call with the son of former Governor Abubakar Audu of Kogi, it is important to note that no call occurred between the two this morning.

“The young man was brought before Peter Obi at the court premises today, and he realized that he had spoken with a scammer as Peter Obi was still in the air, returning from London, at the time the alleged call took place. The young Audu expressed deep apologies,” Onifade explained.