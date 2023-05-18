Presidential Tribunal Takes Fresh Decision On Atiku’s Request For Live Broadcast Of Proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has reserved ruling till a later date on the request before it for the live broadcast of its proceedings.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel took the decision on Thursday after listening to the arguments of the lawyers of all the parties involved in the suit.

Naija News recalls the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had approached the tribunal seeking the live broadcast of its proceedings which it claimed would enhance transparency.

However, the lawyers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as those of the President-elect who was the APC candidate in the election, Bola Tinubu have all opposed the move.

More details later…