Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 15th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N744 and sell at N750 on Sunday 14th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N744 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has debunked reports circulating in some media platforms about taking another loan aside from the $800 million gotten from the World Bank to cushion the effect of the planned fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, described such reports as tissues of lies.

According to her, the government is not seeking a fresh loan to cushion the effect of the pending fuel subsidy removal aside the World Bank ‘s $800 million.

She said the only existing facility meant to ameliorate the subsidy removal crunch was the $800 million from the World Bank, which is currently awaiting parliamentary approval before the Federal Government commences disbursement.