‘Gentleman Dignified‘ – RMD Speaks On Saint Obi’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has taken to social media to grieve over the demise of his colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Naija News reported that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and the death is yet to be made official following the disagreement between the actor’s siblings.

Confirming the death, RMD in a lengthy post via Instagram on Sunday, recounted how he recommended the deceased to veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro and he later became a big star afterward.

According to him, the death of Saint Obi came as a shock to him and he is still in denial of the sad news.

He wrote: “Saint Obi Gentleman Dignified. I recall being at an event in Abuja some years ago and we were just catching up and he says to me “bros you nor remember say na you start me on this my journey?” And I was like ‘no way’ and he went on to narrate and he had come to me in the 90s for help and get into the movie industry and I had said I wasn’t doing any film then but I could send him to a friend and brother who did more productions than anyone else at the time and that brother and friend was Zeb EJIRO.

“I wrote behind my card and off he went and became a big star. The interesting thing then was that Zeb loved him so much that he told me I had given him a natural replacement for me in the movies…

“Then a few days ago Zik Zulu called and usually when he calls it’s something important. He gave the news of St Obi’s demise. We were both in denial and promised each other to find out more details. Then the news hit me again yesterday… even now it’s still difficult to believe.

“Rest in power my brother. My prayers are with the family you’ve left behind. May God give them and us all the fortitude to bear your sudden departure.”