Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey Spark Reactions After Shutting Down 21,000 Capacity In Manchester, UK

Nigerian televangelists and a teacher of the Word of God, Joshua Selman, and award-winning gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, have sparked reactions on social media after ‘shutting down’ a 21,000 capacity arena in Manchester, United Kingdom for an apostolic conference.

Naija News reports that the respected clergyman and the singer were on a two-day apostolic conference tagged, ‘Sound of Revival’ held at the popular AO Arena on Wednesday and Thursday with thousands of guests in attendance, who filled up the arena beyond its maximum capacity.

Amongst prominent Nigerians who attended the electrifying program is professional footballer, Awoniyi Taiwo, notable clerics and gospel ministers like Sam Oye, Minister Chee amongst others from several countries.

Watch clip from the conference and reactions that ensued afterwards;

The video has garnered a lot of reactions with many Nigerians on social media commending the ministers for pulling such crowds for God abroad.

Reacting one richyphina wrote: “That is how it’s supposed to be. God is still in the business of raising soldiers for his kingdom.”

cassie_beloved wrote: “Thank God for blessing my Generation with Apostle Joshua Selman.”

jennyosayande wrote: “This is what I love to see. I enjoy this kind of things more than club.”

growwithpurity wrote: “Making Jesus known in nations.”

onitemi8 wrote; “Apostle Selman Ministry is God Fulfill Ministration 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Once been to his church in Abuja… He’s a powerful Man of God.”

jubay13 wrote: “Apostle Joshua Selman and His Teachings!”

belle_amu wrote: “Jesus still pulls the biggest crowd. Love HIM.”

changeuwant wrote: ”Business pastors winning as usual. Their fasting and prayers have not changed Nigeria. The attendance will be 98% Nigerians….Nigerians will still pray against witches and wizards even when they to their heaven in the presence of Jesus.”

dawnwilliamss wrote: “Ur favourite artists shutdown arenas, u hail them. Y is it an issue that the apostle shutdown this one? It was an event and people attended! Don’t drag them with these annoying comments about religion. Let people do what they want to do! Believe what Dey want to believe”

jemaluze wrote: “Forget what social media is saying, people are hungry for God. Christianity and church is not for only the poor and jobless. Our folks in London are so lucky. God be praised.”