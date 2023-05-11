Social Media And Dating Apps Are The Reason Relationships Don’t Last – Folorunsho Alakija

Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, Folorunso Alakija has blamed social media and dating apps for the difficulty in establishing genuine and lasting relationships.

The clergywoman argued that social media has made it increasingly difficult to find the right partner.

Alakija stated this via her Facebook page on Thursday, May 11, when she spoke on the need for singles to learn about God’s true purpose in marriage and how to identify green flags or the red flags of a healthy relationship.

She urged her audience to reflect on what they truly need from a partner and put their eyes out for red flags that could signal trouble in the future.

She said, “After years of guiding young people toward building healthy relationships, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to find the right partner.

“Social media, dating apps, and the fast-paced culture in our world today have made it even more difficult to establish genuine connections and build lasting relationships.

“In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with options, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters in a relationship.

“However, It’s important to take the time to reflect on what you truly value in a partner and to keep an eye out for potential red flags that could signal trouble down the road.”