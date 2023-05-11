Lagos Man Jailed For Life After Raping Neighbor’s Daughter

Justice Abiola Soladoye of Lagos Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced Sunday George, a 26-year-old Lagos electrician for defiling his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter.

Soladoye referred to the convict as an irresponsible adult and a pathological liar whose testimony was an afterthought and lacked credibility.

She said that the court was satisfied with the testimony of the victim/survivor because it was unambiguous.

According to the judge, the testimony of the survivor was chilling, cogent, convincing and truthful.

“The defendant defiled her by having s*x with her in the bathroom and told her not to tell anyone.

“He had s*x with her on several occasions in the bathroom and anytime she goes to watch movie on the defendant’s phone in his room.

“Identifications in criminal cases are very germane.

“The survivor in this case identified the man in the dock as their neighbour who defiled her severally in the bathroom and his room,’’ she held.

The judge said that the child’s testimony was corroborated by the evidence of Insp Medinat Ganiyu, who investigated the case and testified that the survivor and her father came to a police station to lodge a complaint.

“Upon arrest, the defendant wrote a statement.

“The defendant denied rubbing the survivor’s breast and watching movies with her on his phone in his room; this is an attempt to lie his way out but he failed.

“The defendant is an irresponsible adult and a shameless pedophile, whose denial of having any s*xual relations with the survivor is an afterthought.

“Upon careful review of the evidence before this court, the defendant is hereby found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” she held.

She added that the convict’s name should be written in the S*xual Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.