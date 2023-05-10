Yinka Odumakin’s Mother Passes On At 93

The 93-year-old mother of the late National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, Alice Odumakin has passed away.

According to a statement from Yinka’s wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Alice died on Wednesday morning in Ikorodu, Lagos.

She revealed that the matriarch never recovered from the death of her son and husband until she passed.

Okei-Odumakin in a statement titled: ‘Odumakin: Heavens gain a third angel, said the family will provide further information about Alice Odumakin’s passing soon.

The statement reads, “The matriarch of the Odumakin family, Madam Alice Odumakin has passed on.

“Yinka Odumakin’s mother passed on this morning in Ikorodu, Lagos at about 10.15 a.m.

“Madam Alice Odumakin never recovered from the death of her son and husband.”

Dr Joe Okei Odumakin told journalists today that further information will be released by the family soon.

Yinka Odumakin died in April 2021 from COVID-related complications.

Former Senate President, Reportedly Loses Wife

In other news, Nigeria’s former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has lost his wife, Jane Nnamani.

Naija News learnt that Jane died over the weekend in her early 60s after minor surgery in Enugu state.

Nnamani’s wife passed on at a time her husband is reportedly out of the country.

He is said to have travelled to the United States.

Senator Nnamani is yet to make an official announcement on the development.