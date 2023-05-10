Man City Vs Real Madrid At Etihad Is A Final – Pep Guardiola

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has described the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at the Etihad Stadium as a “final”.

On Wednesday, May 17, Real Madrid will fly to Manchester to take on coach Pep Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City in what has now become a must-win game for both sides.

Naija News has reported that Manchester City came from behind to draw 1-1 in the first leg of the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, May 9, thanks to Kevin de Bruyne’s 67th-minute strike.

Since there is no more room for an away goal rule, the second leg is an open encounter of which either team must win to progress to the final.

Interestingly, Manchester City have Suffered just a defeat at the Etihad Stadium so far this season (at the hands of Brentford) which means that Pep Guardiola and his team have the upper hand going into the second leg.

On his assessment of the first leg, Pep Guardiola told BT Sport, “When we were better they score. When they were better we score. Tight, tight game.

“The Bernabeu in the semi-final, sometimes we had good moments and sometimes it was difficult with the quality they have on the ball. Final next Wednesday at home with our people.

“We started really well in the second half as well and then after they got the game we could not take it. They play a lot of passes on the left and they are really good there but then we score a fantastic goal through Kevin [De Bruyne] and had good moments and then at the end they had a few good chances.

“They are so demanding, with the experience and quality. We are traveling to Manchester and we will see what we can do better.”