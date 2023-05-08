Atiku Meets Ekiti PDP Stakeholders In Abuja [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, met with a delegation of Ekiti State PDP stakeholders led by Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President met with the party stakeholders in Ekiti at his residence in Abuja on Sunday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Atiku stated that he had a fruitful discussion with the delegation on the state of the party and the way forward.

He wrote: “A short while ago, I received in audience a delegation of Ekiti State PDP stakeholders led by Senator Biodun Olujimi. We had a fruitful discussion on the state of our party and the way forward.”

In a related development, Atiku disclosed that he met with the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The former Vice President said he met with the monarch after attending the funeral programme for the late father of Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

He wrote: “On my way back to Abuja after attending the funeral programme for the late father of Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa, I chanced on The Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”