Frank Lampard Finally Wins For Chelsea, See Other Results

Chelsea have finally earned their first win under caretaker coach Frank Lampard after suffering six straight defeats in all competitions under his watch.

Lampard led his struggling team to the Vitality Stadium to take on a fellow struggling side Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, and as least expected, Chelsea grabbed a hard-fought win.

When the game started, it looked like it was going to be a soft one for the struggling visitors as Conor Gallagher gifted Chelsea the lead in the 9th minute.

Gallagher got in between Senesi and Smith to latch onto Kante’s cross from the right and divert a header into the far bottom corner of the net to give Chelsea the lead.

As usual, so far this season, The Blues could not capitalize on the early lead as the hosts equalized in the 21st minute.

The hosts drove through the middle with beautiful passes for Christie to free Vina on the edge of the box. The Uruguayan shifted the ball onto his right foot and sent a curling shot past Kepa.

Afterwards, both side couldn’t break through for the lead until the remaining minutes in the first 45 minutes ended.

In the 63rd minute of the second half, Frank Lampard took off Kante for Loftus-Cheek, brought in Sterling for Mudryk, and then brought in Azpilicueta for Chilwell in the 75th minute, while Ziyech came in for Madueke.

Those changes impacted the game positively for Chelsea as the team played more convincingly and more threateningly.

Those changes paid off in the 82nd minute as Ziyech assisted Badiashile to restore Chelsea’s lead.

In the 84th minute, Frank Lampard brought in Felix for Havertz and the change paid off almost instantly. Felix made it 3-1 in the 86th minute after Sterling dribbled into the box and squared the ball for the Portugal forward, who calmly slotted it home.

The 3-1 away win has pushed Chelsea to the 11th spot with 42 points in 34 games with four league games left to play.

Other results

Manchester City retain their first spot on the league table with a 2-1 win over Leeds United. Wolves continue their battle against relegation with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. While Tottenham Hotspur improved their chances of finishing in a European qualification spot with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.