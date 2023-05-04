Sunday Oliseh Criticizes Lampard’s Tactics Against Arsenal

Sunday Oliseh, a former Super Eagles coach has blasted Frank Lampard’s tactics against Arsenal after Chelsea lost 3-1 to their London neighbours at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunday Oliseh who is a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group for the 2022 World Cup believes Lampard used N’golo Kante in the wrong position during the game.

The retired Nigeria international believes coach Mikel Arteta and his team took control of the game due to Lampard’s tactical decision to start the French midfielder outside his favorite position which is the role of a defensive midfielder.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder started in Lampard’s 4-3-3 formation alongside Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernández on the right side of the midfield.

During the game, the first two goals were scored by Martin Odegaard, who twice took advantage of a porous Chelsea defense to slot in a pass from Granit Xhaka. Gabriel Jesus then added the third goal from close range to complete the rout.

Midway through the second half, Chelsea’s Nigerian-Dutch attacker Noni Madueke scored, but it was merely a consolation goal for the out-of-form West London side.

The Blues have lost six straight games and are currently placed 12th under Frank Lampard’s watch.

After Arthur Cox’s Derby in February 1988, Lampard is the only English coach to have lost 10 straight games in charge of a top-flight team according to Opta.

In his reaction to the abysmal performance of the West London team under Lampard, Oliseh criticized the English tactician who has failed to win a game for Chelsea since he became the club’s caretaker coach.

The 48-year-old Oliseh tweeted, “Arsenal was on fire vs. Chelsea!

“I am totally dumbfounded by Chelsea and most especially how on earth it is possible for N’golo Kante, who has won virtually everything with Chelsea and France as the greatest defensive midfielder of his generation, is continually played out of position!”