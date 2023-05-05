Watch Moment Ike Ekweremadu Was Sentenced In A UK Court

A video showing the moment a United Kingdom court sentenced former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months for organ harvesting has surfaced on social media.

Naija News earlier reports that the senator’s wife, Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months.

Their doctor, Obinna Obeta, was jailed for 10 years while his medical licence was withdrawn.

Recall that a court in the United Kingdom had on March 23, found former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, guilty of organ harvesting in the country.

The former senate President was arrested by the London Metropolitan Police following an intelligence report.

He was subsequently arraigned on organ harvesting and trafficking charges in line with the UK modern slavery legislation.

He was said to have arranged the travel of a young man, David Ukpo, from the streets of Lagos State for that purpose.

The alleged kidney donor, was said to have alerted the hospital in the UK, alleging he was unaware he was brought into the country to donate his kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia.

But Ekweremadu and his wife had pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying they were “scammed”.

Watch video below;