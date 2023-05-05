Usifo Ataga’s Death: Chidinma Ojukwu Wasn’t Forced To Sign Statements, Court Rules

Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has admitted into evidence two handwritten statements made by the prime suspect Chidinma Ojukwu in the alleged murder of former Super TV chief executive officer, Usifo Ataga.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, on Thursday, said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the voluntariness of the defendant’s statements.

She said this while ruling on the trial within trial where the defendant objected to the admissibility of her statements.

Ms Ojukwu, through her counsel Onwuka Egwu, alleged that her statements were not voluntarily made.

The defendant alleged that she was slapped and forced to sign statements not voluntarily made by her.

The former undergraduate of the University of Lagos is standing trial alongside Adedapo Quadri and her sister Chioma Egbuchu for the alleged murder of Ataga.

Ruling on Thursday, Justice Adesanya said: “The videos tendered in court did not display any intimidation towards the defendant while she was writing her statements.

“The voice of the investigating police officer (IPO) was clear and audible. It did not show any form of intimidation.”

The judge, therefore, admitted the two statements in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Justice Adesanya adjourned the case until May 30 for the continuation of trial.