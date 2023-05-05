Organ Trafficking: How Nigerians Reacted To Ike Ekweremadu’s Jail Sentence

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the jail sentence of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice in the United Kingdom.

Naija News earlier reported that the 60-year-old Nigerian senator, his wife, and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta were found guilty of conspiring to bring a market trader in Lagos to the UK for the purpose of harvesting his kidney for the use of the politician’s 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 56, was handed 4 years, six months jail term, while the doctor involved in the case of organ trafficking got a 10-year jail term with his medical licence suspended.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians commended the British court while others extended prayers to the family in this trying time.

How Nigerians Reacted below;

Baridueh Badon‬ wrote, ‘’Ike Ekweremadu’s sentence is an example of the judgement 99.9% Nigerian politicians should be facing in a sane society. That 0.01% exception is Peter Obi.”

‪Funke Tostevin wrote, “Nigerian corrupt politicians! Your judgement day is around the corner.”

‪Lady G wrote, “One down, many to go‬.”

‪Uncle Charles wrote, “I find it troubling that Ike Ekweremadu got only 10years. He should have gotten 20 years.”

El Elon wrote: “If the case of Ike Ekweremadu happened in Nigeria, as an influential Nigerian politician he is, do you think the Nigerian judiciary would have given the victim justice?”

‪Obident dentist wrote, “I feel for Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter. No child deserves to inherit the sins of their parents.”

Vlon wrote; “Hopefully, Ike Ekweremadu does not returned to a hero’s welcome in 10 years. Our people should have better maturity by then.”