Organ Harvesting: I Don’t Want To Go Back To Nigeria – Victim Reacts As UK Court Sentences Ekweremadu, Others To Jail

The victim involved in the organ harvesting charges against former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and Doctor Obinna Obeta has reacted after the trio were sentenced to jail on Friday.

According to him, he is afraid of going back to Nigeria.

Naija News earlier reported Ekweremadu was sentenced to jail in the United Kingdom for nine years, eight months.

The 60-year-old Nigerian senator, his wife, and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta were found guilty of conspiring to bring a market trader in Lagos to the UK for the purpose of harvesting his kidney for the use of the politician’s 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 56, was handed 4 years, six months jail term, while the doctor involved in the case of organ trafficking got a 10-year jail term with his medical licence suspended.

The victim who remains unnamed due to legal reasons maintained in his impact statement which was read in court on Friday that he was lured to the United Kingdom under the pretense of a job opportunity in the country.

He narrated that he is the oldest of seven siblings living in a home without electricity or running water in Lagos and was forced to become a street trader full time moving to the city to provide for his family when his father fell ill with a heart problem.

He sold mobile phone accessories from a wheelbarrow making at most £7 a day and as little as 50p, the statement in court according to Independence UK added.

According to the victim, he could not return to Nigeria because he worries about his safety. The victim claimed someone visited his father in Nigeria and asked him to get the victim, his son, to drop the case.

“He [Dr Obinna Obeta] did not tell me he brought me here for this reason, he did not tell me anything about this. I would have not agreed to any of this, my body is not for sale,” the victim said.

“I worry for my safety in Nigeria; those people can do anything. I think they could arrest me or kill me in Nigeria,” he added.

He told the police he did not want to claim compensation from the “bad people” as it would be “cursed and bad luck”, the report added.