Nollywood Actress, Wumi Toriola Advises Young Producers

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola shared a powerful message on her Instagram page on Thursday, directed at young movie producers.

In a statement titled “Letter to young producers,” she advised them to be mindful of their actions and to respect everyone involved in the production process.

Toriola emphasized that money isn’t the most important factor in a successful production; instead, hard work, professionalism, and good morals play crucial roles.

She urged young producers not to look down on anyone and to stand out through their behaviour.

The actress shared her own experience, stating that she considered herself a “slave to everyone” during her work, as the success of the job was her primary concern.

She warned against relying solely on money and exhibiting rude behaviour.

Toriola wrote, “Letter to young producers, Whoever told you, “just have your money “, and boom you have a successful production. That person lied to you, you need your morals more, even if it’s for the sake of your production, God now help u, you have a cast like me, omoh dey play,

“When I am working, I am literarily a slave to everyone at that time because only the success of that job matters at that point.

“Bring money and be rude just dey play”.