‘I May Not Be A Good Wife’ – Wunmi Toriola Speaks On Reconcilling With Ex-husband To Have More Babies

Talented Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Wunmi Toriola, has expressed desire to have more children with ex-husband.

Naija News reports that Wunmi, in an interview with TVC ‘Your View’, said her ex-husband told her she is a good mother to their child but may not be a good wife if they reconcile.

The thespian said they are co-parenting and getting along well, but she has no interest in remarrying now.

She said, “I’m not interested in getting married now, but I want to have more babies with my ex-husband.

”My ex-husband told me that I may not be a good wife to him if we come back together but he later told me that I’m a good mother to our children.

“He’s not married to another person yet but I can’t say if he’s already in a relationship, but right now we’re co-parenting very well.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her near-death experience after the demise of her mother in the wake of the 2023 general election.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in her latest interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, recounted the loss of her marriage, her mother’s death and her defeat in the Lagos State gubernatorial election.

Speaking on the issue of not caring for the late cast of ‘Jenifa Dairy’, Esther, Funke said she was going through a lot and was wrongly accused of not caring for the late actress.

The thespian also revealed that she is solely responsible for the well-being of her children with estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz.